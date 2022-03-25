The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives $25.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCS. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Marcus stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 1,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,881. Marcus has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $549.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 410,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 213,260 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 188,645 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 345.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 150,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

