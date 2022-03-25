The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Trimmed by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.33. The company has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

