The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 29,432 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $94,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.07 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

