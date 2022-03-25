The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

