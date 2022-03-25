The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 41,744 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

