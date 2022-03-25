TheStreet Downgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to D+

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $58,441,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 245,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

