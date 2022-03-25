TheStreet Upgrades Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Mandiant stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $62,615,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

