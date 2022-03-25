Thomas M. Burns Sells 2,339 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $313.76 million, a P/E ratio of 184.81 and a beta of 0.80.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in XOMA by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XOMA by 276.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

