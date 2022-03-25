thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.87 ($15.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock traded down €0.17 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €8.31 ($9.14). 2,725,170 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.23. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($29.68).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.