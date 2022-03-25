Tim S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
NYSE TIMB traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,454. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. TIM has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
TIMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TIM (TIMB)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.