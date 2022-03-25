Tim S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0821 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

NYSE TIMB traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,454. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. TIM has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get TIM alerts:

TIMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 50,652 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TIM by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,920 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.