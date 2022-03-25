Titan Coin (TTN) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $404,850.02 and approximately $9.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007593 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 64.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

