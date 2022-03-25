Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 171,868 shares.The stock last traded at $28.36 and had previously closed at $29.61.

The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

