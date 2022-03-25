Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 2,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 171,868 shares.The stock last traded at $28.36 and had previously closed at $29.61.
The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.