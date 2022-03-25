Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Shares Up 409.3%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 409.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 2,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.
About Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)
