Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Shares Up 409.3%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 409.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 2,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

About Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.