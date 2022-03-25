Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $35,000 Investment in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53. Mandiant Inc has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities downgraded Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

