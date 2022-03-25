Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 353 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

