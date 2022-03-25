TopBidder Achieves Market Cap of $3.09 Million (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $125,451.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00115260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

