Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of Toro stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Toro has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Toro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,720 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.