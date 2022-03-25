Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 580.0% in March

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,621 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 187,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

