Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.58.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.71. The company has a market cap of C$18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$23.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4999996 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,726,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$355,283,196.68.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

