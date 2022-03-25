Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $172.82

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.82, but opened at $176.66. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $176.59, with a volume of 464 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $252.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average is $183.37.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

