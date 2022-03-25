Traders Buy Large Volume of Stereotaxis Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,631% compared to the average volume of 210 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 94.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 682,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 549,910 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 334,309 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.64. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

