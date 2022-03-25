Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Traeger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE COOK opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. Traeger has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Get Traeger alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COOK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.