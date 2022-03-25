Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $35.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TVTX opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.