Trellis Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trellis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UNH stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $510.27. 33,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,529. The stock has a market cap of $480.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $515.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

