TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $31.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,498. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 2.02. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 66,222 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,314,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

