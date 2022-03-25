Truist Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAR in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AAR’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:AIR opened at $50.93 on Thursday. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

