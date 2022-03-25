Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $68.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,188. Truist Financial has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 139,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

