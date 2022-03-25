Truist Financial Cuts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $40.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Energizer by 597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 224,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Energizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

