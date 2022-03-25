Truist Financial Lowers Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target to $21.00

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of SNPO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.