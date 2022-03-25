Truist Financial Lowers Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target to $21.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of SNPO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

