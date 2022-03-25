Truist Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYXT. Citigroup increased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of CYXT opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 568,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 514,381 shares during the last quarter.

