Truist Financial Weighs in on Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 58,052 shares worth $3,076,206. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.