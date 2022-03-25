TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 315 ($4.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

