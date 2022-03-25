Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives $30.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.13 million, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,938,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 372,278 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

