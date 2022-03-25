Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 69.3% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.85. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,961. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

