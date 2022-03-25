Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 21.6% over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.9%.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 44,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,131. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 425,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

