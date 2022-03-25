Tycoon Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million (TYC)

Tycoon (TYC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tycoon has a market cap of $1.85 million and $116,640.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00035388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tycoon

TYC is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

