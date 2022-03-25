U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,524.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,657,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,210,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

NYSE USB traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 69,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

