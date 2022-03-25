UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $648,000 Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 535,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

