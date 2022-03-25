UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,602 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 42.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,201 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $16,043,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $148,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $8,074,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 603,025 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Comstock Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.