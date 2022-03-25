UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,069 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Viking Therapeutics worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

