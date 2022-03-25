UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,448 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Agenus worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,059,000 after buying an additional 437,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after buying an additional 154,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,614,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 228,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 2,741.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 117.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,895,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $717.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

