UBS Group Upgrades UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to “Neutral”

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

