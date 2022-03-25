Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $395.84. 555,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,906. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.