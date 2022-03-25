United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Now Covered by CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.