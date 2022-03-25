United States Steel (NYSE:X) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United States Steel traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 356364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.94.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

