Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and sold 54,942 shares valued at $1,607,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,205,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,729,000 after purchasing an additional 276,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 221,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Univar Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,317,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,394,000 after buying an additional 135,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

