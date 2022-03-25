Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNRV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,686. Unrivaled Brands has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

About Unrivaled Brands (Get Rating)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc in July 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.