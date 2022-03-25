Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.10

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 24270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after buying an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,532,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 811,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 106.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

