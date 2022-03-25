Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

VVV stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,147. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

