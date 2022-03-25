VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EINC. CIBC set a C$28.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.

The company has a market cap of C$602.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. VanEck ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.06.

